Dora Dean Bradshaw Sydnor, 79, of Haynesville left for Heaven on Friday, October 23, 2020. She passed peacefully at her home surrounded by her devoted family. Dora was the daughter of the late Elva Lloyd Bradshaw and Nettie Irene Lewis Bradshaw and for sixty years the loving wife of Dandridge Sydnor.
An active member of Totuskey Baptist Church, Dora served as the church secretary for many years. She faithfully attended Sunday school and participated enthusiastically in so many activities at Totuskey over the years. Dora loved to travel, she loved to eat, she loved music and she loved animals. She loved concerts (everything from gospel music to Ziggy Marley), camping with her family and hanging out with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was sweet, kind, thrifty and loads of fun. Dora loved life and lived in a way that reflected this. Her family was her greatest love and her ultimate achievement, though, and the life she made with Dandridge reflected this. She cherished her husband and children and doted on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and they all loved her right back. Dora leaves behind a great legacy of love.
Left behind to miss her terribly are her husband Dandridge, her daughters Terry S. Packett (Wayne) and Angie S. Balderson (William Lewis); her son D. Brian Sydnor (Lizzie); her grandchildren: Adam W. Packett (Karol), Ashley K. Packett, Aaron N. Packett, G. Brett Balderson (Brittany), Blake T. Balderson (Madison), Briana H. Balderson, Trae Jenkins (Brittany), Blaire N. Sydnor, D. Bladen Sydnor, B. Lance Sydnor; and her great-grandchildren: Kayla Packett, Trinity Moreno, Jamerson Riggen and Oliver Jenkins. Dora is also survived by many dear friends, including her closest friend, Olive Jean Thrift.
Dora’s funeral service was held at her beloved Totuskey Baptist Church on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with the Reverends Daniel Maupin and David Dunaway officiating. She was laid to rest in Totuskey Baptist Church Cemetery following her service.
To honor Dora’s love of children the family asks that you honor her by making a donation in her name to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis. TN 38105 in lieu of flowers.