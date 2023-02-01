Donald Lee Kuykendall, loving husband, father and grandfather was reunited with his beloved wife, Ella May, in heaven on Monday, December 19, 2022.
Prior to moving to The Bluffs of Sebring from Heathsville, VA in 2004, he was an active realtor/founding owner of Middle Bay Realty, retired magistrate, retired charter boat captain, member of Reedville Masonic Lodge No. 321, served his country in the Army National Guard from 1956-1959 and the U.S. Air Force from 1959-1963 and was a true servant of God. While living in Sebring he attended Calvary Church where he fed everyone he could as often as he could!
He is survived by his son, Kenneth E. Kuykendall (Andrea) of Wicomico Church, VA; son, Kevin L. Kuykendall (Lynn) of Lewisetta, VA; daughter, Candice H. Waris of King George, VA; son, David A. Broughton (Tish) of Ruther Glen, VA; as well as 11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ella May Kuykendall and daughter, Katherine D. Murfield.
Don’s immense circle of friends knew him for his generous heart and love for cooking! A memorial service will be held on May 6, 2023 at Wesley Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Weems, VA. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Wesley Evangelical Presbyterian Church (scholarship fund), 70 Faith Circle, Weems, VA 22576.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.