Donald “Donnie” Ray Loving, 72, of Dunnsville, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, November 30th, 2021. Donnie enjoyed spending his time fishing, in the garden growing his eastern shore greens and potatoes, and driving his prized El Camino.
He is preceded in death by his parents, William A. Loving and Margaret Saunders; and a brother, Ronald Loving. He is survived by his daughter, Lisa L. Medlin (Travis), life partner of over 20 years, Nancy Headley, brothers, Kenneth Loving (Francis), Charles Loving; and grandchildren, Avery Carlson (Chris), Landen Jones, Alivia Grace Medlin, and Mason Medlin.
The family received friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 2nd, 2021 at Faulkner Funeral Homes, Marks-Bristow Chapel. A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 3rd, 2021 at the funeral home, with interment following at Upper Essex Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers were John B. Minor, Jonathan Nice, Lewis Stokes, Kenneth Christopher Loving, Ronald Loving, and Boo Loving, with an honorary pallbearer, Jerry Robinson.