Deems Leonard Self, 70, of Warsaw, passed away on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. He was born on June 26, 1951 to Deems O. and Margaret Pierson Self in Richmond County, Virginia. Leonard was known for the great work he did as a self-employed painter. Some of Leonard’s favorite things were Nascar, baseball, but most of all he loved his son, grandsons, family and pets.
Leonard is survived by his loving wife, DiAnna Self; son, Christopher Self (Tracie); grandsons, Ethan, Caleb, Zach and Josh Self; brother, Joey Self (Sue); sister, Beverly Cacho (Jeff); brother-in-law, David Eason (Pat); sisters-in-law, Betty Eason, Kathy Casper (Allen), and Susan Wiese; nieces, Kristy Wilson, and Maggie and Montgomery Self; nephews, Michael and Danny Withers and Scott and Korik Eason as well as many other numerous extended nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the following: American Cancer Society, SPCA, VFW, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.