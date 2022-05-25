“Celebration of Life” for Deems Leonard Self at Nomini Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, May 29, 2022 at 2 p.m. We wish for family, friends & acquaintances to please come and join us. Bring a vegetable or desert dish; will be appreciated. Chicken and Bar-B-Que will be provided. Casual dress is ok.
