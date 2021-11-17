David Lee Cooper, 81, of Colonial Beach, VA passed away Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Mary Washington Hospital. He was born Saturday, October 12, 1940 in Romney, WV to the late David Pierce Cooper and Elta Marie Sulser Cooper Beatty. David was born and raised in Romney, WV. He joined the U.S. Navy and married Thelma Jane Hott and moved to Alexandria, VA, where he worked with Holmes Oil Co. After that he moved to Woodbridge, VA and worked as a meat cutter for Safeway Stores. In 1972, he acquired his own business, David Cooper Trash Service, LLC which is now in Colonial Beach and remains still in operation after his death. David was a Freemason and belonged to Lodge #199 in Colonial Beach, VA. He was a private pilot and a man of great knowledge and many self-learned trades.
David is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Thelma Jane Cooper. A daughter Kim Poland, her children Zac Corbin and his wife Christy, and their children Melodee, Megan, Conner, Shaena Corbin and her husband Jeff Davis. A daughter, Gina Marie Cooper Rowe, her daughter, Ashley Rowe and her husband Robert Boughton, her son Alexander Rowe, Sara Rowe and her daughter Peyton Tucker, and Misty Rowe. A daughter Tara Louise Cooper Webber and her husband Mitchell Webber, her son David Nathanial Lloyd Cooper and his wife Janet Monique Cooper, their children Aaliyah Estelle Cooper, Mya Rayne Cooper, and Riley Grace Cooper. David is also survived by his son, Kendrick Pierce Lee Cooper; nephews, Tony and John Cooper, Donald Hartman, Charlie, Timothy, Kenneth, Kevin and Scott Corbin, and James Stamford; nieces, Tammy Hartman and Shannon Andrus; cousins, Gary Dean Smith and Connie Davis.
David was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Misty Lee Cooper; a brother, John Woodrow Cooper, and sisters, Zelda and Mildred Cooper, Helen Corbin, Maxine Hartman and Rita Krepps.
A graveside service with Masonic Rites will be held on Saturday, November 20 at 11am at the Cooper Family Cemetery, 271 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, VA, followed by a celebration of life service at 12noon at Oak Grove Baptist Church, Oak Grove, VA.