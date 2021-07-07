David Canby of Warsaw, Virginia passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021. David is preceded in death by his parents Henry and Rosalee Canby. He is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Janice Canby; daughter, Laura Claire Lintner (Phillip); stepdaughter, Wendy Siller (Johnnie); stepson, Derek Hansen (Rachel Buck); brother, Henry Canby, III; sister, Connie Morton (Chuck); grandson, Oliver Lintner; granddaughter, Charity Chishimba; and his loving niece, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Richmond County Rescue Squad at 152 Community Park Drive, Warsaw, VA 22572 or to Tappahannock Presbyterian Church at P.O. Box 983, Tappahannock, VA 22560. Faulkner Funeral Home, Marks-Bristow Chapel assisted the family with arrangements. A memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced by the family.