Darlene Agnes Tallent, 74, passed away on January 19, 2021, at her home in Montross, VA.
Born on February 2, 1946, Darlene was born to Earl and Alice (Gutridge) Bryant, and grew up in Chiltons, VA. She attended Westmoreland County Public Schools and married her sweetheart, Joseph G. Tallent, on October 14, 1967. In addition to being a loving caregiver to her family, Darlene also worked as a Genealogical Library Assistant at the Westmoreland County Museum for many years. She had great love and respect for Westmoreland County history and thoroughly enjoyed assisting visitors with family research.
Darlene is survived by her husband, Joe, of 53 wonderful years; daughters Kathleen, of St. Leonard, MD, and Lisa of Woodbridge, VA; sister Vernita Winebarger of Boone, NC; brother Millard Bryant of Chiltons, VA; and puppy Dixie. Darlene loved her grandchildren with all her heart; Rachel, Clare and Christian, of St. Leonard, MD; and Ryan, of Woodbridge, VA.
A graveside service was held at 11 am on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Providence United Methodist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests an ‘In Memory’ donation to the Westmoreland County Animal Shelter, 6154 Stratford Hall Road, PO Box 1000, Montross, VA, 22520, in the honor of Darlene due to her great love of animals.