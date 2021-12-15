Daniel James Foster, Sr., 73, passed away peacefully at his home on 12/01/2021. Daniel was born in Philadelphia PA., and Son of the late John and Beatrice Foster. Daniel is survived by his wife of 51 years Nancy Lynn Foster, children Daniel James Foster Jr., Carol Lynn Foster and Edward Carl Foster; grandchildren Ian, Caylin, Sage, Kale, Madison and Edward; great grandchild Noah and his siblings John, James, Beatrice and Barbara.
Daniel was a proud Army veteran who served his country from 1966-1968.
Daniel was a member of the Local 401 Ironworkers Union in Philadelphia PA until he retired in 1996 when he moved to VA.
After retiring, Daniel made others his focus. He sang in multiple churches as well as providing support to his friends as needed. Daniel was a music lover and played his trumpet in a jazz trio, Carnegie Hall South, an avid shooter and hunter, as well as an enthusiast of sailing and motorcycles. The family will receive friends on December 18, 2021 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. and a service immediately following at Andrews Funeral Home, 7192 Main Street Gloucester, VA 23061.
In lieu of flowers, In memory of Daniel, donations can be made to Singleton United Methodist Church PO Box 27, Schley, VA 23154.