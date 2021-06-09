Dallas Clark Hayden, 90, of Montross, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, June 5, 2021. She was born on March 11, 1931 to Danridge and Sadie Boyce Clark. Dallas was a retired School Bus Driver for Westmoreland County School System, a member of the VFW Auxiliary of the Northern Neck Post 7167, as well as an honorary member of the Westmoreland Fire Department.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Danridge and Sadie Boyce Clark; husband, Headley Garner Hayden; son, Sherman Hayden; granddaughter, Cassandra Hammond; brothers, Earl Clark, Charlie Clark, Norman Clark, Lunsford Clark, and Dan Clark; sisters, Charlotte Jenkins, Violet Winstead, Velma Chatham, Evelyn Balderson, and Sarah Faris.
Dallas is survived by her six children, Barbara Saunders, Robert Garner Hayden (Nancy), Ann Herbert, Deloris Niemet (Bill), James Albert Hayden (Cindy) and Linda Hayden; 13 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 2 pm on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Nomini Baptist Church with interment following in the church cemetery.
The family will see friends from 1 pm to 2 pm at the church prior to the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Nomini Baptist Church Cemetery Maintenance Fund, Westmoreland Volunteer Fire Department, VFW Auxiliary Northern Neck Post 7167, American Heart Association or the Alzheimer’s Association.