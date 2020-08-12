Dale Lindbergh Landman, 68, of Heathsville left his Earthly life on Monday, August 3, 2020. He was the son of Lindbergh Jackson “Jack” Landman and Marian Amelia West Landman. Dale was a lifelong resident of the Northern Neck. He retired as a weaver from the Virginia Elastic Textile Company and then dedicated himself to farming his family land.
Dale enjoyed going on cruises and he loved farming, but most of all Dale loved his family. He will be dearly missed by them. Surviving him are his brother, Ricky David Landman (Dianne) of Callao; his brother-in-law, Garnett Hodges of Dunnsville; his nephews, Keith Hayes of Richmond and Nicholas Landman of Montross; his niece, Katie Landman O’Bier (Patrick) of Warsaw; his three great-nieces, Samantha Brie, Alisyn Claire, and Carley Shane O’Bier; his aunt, Mildred Hollewell of Belle Haven NC; and his devoted friend, Everet Lewis. Dale was predeceased by his parents; his sister, Terry Landman Hodges, and an infant brother.
A memorial service to celebrate Dale’s life will be held at Welch Funeral Home in Warsaw with Pastor Wade Wilkins officiating. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation in Dale’s memory to either the Susan G. Koman for the Cure Breast Cancer Foundation, 1403 Johnston Willis Drive, Richmond, VA 23235 or to the American Diabetes Association, 870 Greenbrier Circle, Number 404, Chesapeake, VA 23320.