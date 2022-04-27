Curtis Keith Parsons, 80, of Hague, Virginia passed away on Friday, April 15, 2022. He was a retired Chief Yard Master for CSX Transportation Company and a Navy Vietnam Veteran of nearly six years, being stationed on both the USS Forrestal and the USS Enterprise during the conflict. Curtis received special recognition awards from both the Navy and the railroad for recognizing and avoiding situations that may have caused multiple fatalities had he not acted. He was born in Washington, D.C. and spent most of his life living in Maryland and Virginia
He was preceded in death by his parents Milton and Dorothy Parsons, his wife Joyce (Potter) Parsons, and his son Mark Wilson.
Curtis is survived by his sisters Paula Salvador and Cecilia Fox, his other children Michael Paul Wilson, Michelle Shafer, and Dien Wilson; five grandchildren including Michael Shafer, Cindy Cox, Destinie Richards, Jason Wilson, and Sara-Rose Wilson; and five great grandchildren including Jayden Cox, Garrett Cox, Xander Cox, Michael Richards and Zara Wilson.
Curtis enjoyed fishing, hunting and travel and was a well-respected and loved member of the Ragged Point Beach community. Our very own “Mayor McCheese” will be missed by his family and community immensely!
A celebration of life will be held privately at a later date. In lieu of flowers Curtis asked that family and friends contribute to one of his favorite charities to include Smile Train, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, National Pancreatic Cancer Association or any veterans assistance organization of your choice. Curtis and his family would like to thank all of the friends, family and community members who visited, prayed and assisted the family during the last few months and beyond.