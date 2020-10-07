Connie Wilkins Hinson of Callao, VA departed her earthly life on Thursday, October 1st, 2020 at the age of 67. She was born at her home in Nomini Grove on August 24th, 1953. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond Holly Wilkins, Sr. and Neal Yeatman Wilkins.
Connie was a 1971 graduate of Washington and Lee High School. She attended Virginia Commonwealth University and had a career as a Bookkeeper and an Administrative Professional until she retired in 2016. Connie has been a lifelong Christian, faithful servant to the Lord, and member of Rappahannock Church of Christ.
She is survived by her devoted husband, Richard E. (Ricky) Hinson, a brother Raymond H. Wilkins, Jr. (Jennifer), two daughters Christy B. Livesay (Timmy) and Cindy B. Hayes (Joe), six grandchildren Marine Corporal Brennan S. Witt, Megan M. Livesay, Ryan T. Livesay, J. Brayden Hayes, Caiden M. Fogg, and Arrie L. Hayes. She is also survived by two nieces, many loving friends, and her furry companion Jake.
Connie recognized each day as a blessing and dedicated her life to caring for family and loved ones. She was “Mom” and “Nanny” to everyone who crossed her path. Some of her most treasured times were spent with her grandbabies and numerous family vacations. Her most recent favorite pastime was camping with her husband and friends. Connie’s greatest attributes were her positive outlook on life and her never-ending faith.
The family will receive friends on Friday October 2nd from 6-8 p.m. and funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday October 3rd at Rappahannock Church of Christ. A graveside service will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hearts and Hands Ministry, Rappahannock Church of Christ P. O. Box 1286 Warsaw, VA 22572.