Clent Robinson, 66, of Callao passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on July, 28, 2021. He was born in Howertons, Virginia to Bunnie and Lucy Margaret Hubbard Robinson. Clent was a retired heavy equipment operator for the William T. Cantrell Company.
He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Patricia Thrift Robinson; son Frankie (Lelia); daughters Kristy (Chris) and Tiffany (Glen); granddaughters Hollie, Haley and Faith; sisters Nell Marjorie and June; as well as many loving nieces and nephews. Clent was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother Stanley.
Clent enjoyed gardening and his John Deere tractor. With it he created a garden that any farmer would envy. He worked so hard to provide for his family and his legacy is one of work and love. He was the strongest and most caring man in the world. He loved animals and also leaves behind his fur babies: Max, Teddy, Brina and Rebel.
A funeral service for Clent was held at 2 p.m., Sunday, August 1, 2021, at Totuskey Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church and the burial will follow the service in the Totuskey Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be: Joe Thrift, Robert DuFour, Robbie DuFour, David DuFour, Brian Robinson and Chris Lynn.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Hospice of Virginia, P.O. Box 2098, Tappahannock, VA 22560 to honor the loving care that the hospice staff provided to Clent during his illness.