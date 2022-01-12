Clarence Waverly Smith Jr. (Bunk), 82, of Weems passed away on January 2.
He was born in Lewisetta, VA, on September 1, 1939, to the late Clarence and Gertrude Smith. He worked 60 plus years at the Tides Inn and Tides Lodge where he met his wife, Anna.
Clarence was proud to have serviced in the United States Army. However, his favorite accomplishment was becoming the captain of his beloved Miss Ann. Capitan Clarence loved telling stories of his time at the Tides Inn and on the Miss Ann.
Clarence is predeceased by his loving wife Anna Grace Smith. He is survived by his son, Roger Smith and his wife Christina of Weems, and his daughter, Renee Smith and boyfriend, Michael Gaskins of Lively; four grandchildren, Heather Cockrell of Heathsville, Lori Harris of Hartfield, Quinton Gaskins and Cassie Gaskins of Lively; one brother. Dennis Smith, and two sisters Mary Lackey and Charlotte Marks; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial will be held later.
Gifts in remembrance of Clarence may be made to the Northern Neck YMCA, 39 William B. Graham Court, Kilmarnock, VA 22482, and RAMP (Riverland Area Medical Program, 302 Irvington Road, Kilmarnock, VA 22482.
He will be missed by his loving family and friends.