Clara Ann Dawson Yeatman, 84, of Callao passed away on Saturday December 12, 2020 after a brief illness.
She was born in Heathsville, Virginia to Jefferson Reamy Dawson and Frances Ruth Huggins Dawson. Clara was married to the love of her life, William Luther Yeatman, Sr. for sixty-three years.
She was a faithful member of Smithland Baptist Church where she was a Sunday school teacher and an active member of the choir for many years. Clara was a telephone operator as a young woman, took some time off to care for her young family and then began a long career with the Northumberland County Public School District as cafeteria manager. Many students fondly remember her as the sweetest lunch lady ever. She took pride in everything she did but was most proud of the accomplishments of her family and will be remembered for the boundless love she showered on them; as well as on her friends and neighbors. She was kind, generous, funny, and sweet. She was a good cook, loved traveling (especially if the destination was the beach), camping and was always the life of the party. As a young girl she practiced gymnastics. Clara was an excellent bowler and bowled in several leagues, winning many trophies over the years. She loved the water and made many fond memories on the river with her family, fishing with her father-in-law and sons and occasionally tubing.
Clara leaves behind her devoted husband William; her beloved sons, William L. Yeatman, Jr. (Debbie) of Callao and David A. Yeatman, Sr. (Ann Rubio) of Tappahannock; her grand-daughters, Tiffanny Yeatman and Kristi Yeatman; her grandsons, D. Alan Yeatman, Jr. (Becky) and James “J.W.” Yeatman (Gabby) and her great-grandson Kaiden. Also surviving her are her sister-in-law Rosie Huntley (Howard), her brother-in-law Albert H. Yeatman (Sharon), her nephews, nieces and a whole host of cousins, friends, and neighbors. Clara was predeceased by her parents, her infant son and her sister Garnett Dawson Hughes.
A private funeral service was held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Welch Funeral Home in Warsaw, with burial following at the Northern Neck Gardens. The Reverends David McIntyre and Eddie Heath will officiate.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that a donation be made in Clara’s memory to Smithland Baptist Church, P.O. Box 25, Heathsville, VA. 22473.