Charlotte Oakley Omohundro Redford, 91, of Farnham, Virginia peacefully departed her Earthly life surrounded by her loving family. Charlotte was born in Farnham, Virginia to the late Florrie Anderson Oakley Omohundro and the late John Edwin Omohundro. She was widowed from her dear husband Ralph Earl Redford. Charlotte was a retired Intake Specialist for the Virginia Employment Commission and enjoyed a career there that spanned over three decades. She was also a faithful member of Calvary United Methodist Church.
Charlotte was a country girl with a very adventurous heart. Ralph’s Air Force career took them to many places early in their marriage. She really enjoyed living for a time in Hawaii as an Air Force bride! Once back home, she made a meaningful career for herself at the VEC but never lost her love of travel. She enjoyed many trips with friends over the years – especially enjoying Italy and Germany. Charlotte was a very avid reader and was a real history buff. She loved animals dearly and enjoyed the company of many pets over the years. She became a “Red Hatter” in her retirement years and thoroughly enjoyed all of the friendships she made with that great group of ladies.
Charlotte is survived by and will be greatly missed by her loving daughter, Florrie Redford Ligon; her grandchildren: Philip Parr, Kate Parr, Jessica Parr, and Aaron Parr; and her precious great-granddaughter Gabby. Charlotte was predeceased by her parents and her husband – all of whom without a doubt were witness to her very joyful arrival into heaven!
A memorial service to celebrate Charlotte’s life will be held in the near future and the place, date and time will be posted on the Welch Funeral Home website as well as announced on the radio. In honor of Charlotte’s deep love of and compassion for animals, the family kindly asks that you make a donation in her name to the Richmond County Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 1371, Warsaw, VA 22572.