Charlotte Lucille Bryant Thomas, 93, of Farnham, Virginia gracefully departed her Earthly life on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at home with her beloved granddaughter at her side. Born in Richmond County in 1928, Charlotte was the daughter of the late Octavius James Bryant and the late Ida Belle Dodson Bryant. She was the widow of Theodore McKinley Thomas, Sr. She was a Certified Nursing Aide and worked Farnham Manor until her retirement. Charlotte was a lifelong member of Oakland United Methodist Church.
Charlotte was a tender and loving soul who would help anyone in need. She loved her family more than anything. Her professional life as a CNA highlighted her abilities as a caregiver. During 18 years at Farnham Manor her kind touch and soothing presence was felt by everyone in her care. She was a gifted gardener and grew flowers and vegetables. She enjoyed canning and preserving what she grew. Charlotte loved needlework, especially crochet and sewing. Curling up under one of her soft cozy afghans was always a delight. Charlotte was old-fashioned in the very best sense of the term.
Charlotte is survived by her loving granddaughter Caitlin Thomas Withers (Jeffrey) and her grandkitty Daisy. She is also survived by her adoring nieces and nephews: Richard and Sinka Thomas; Mae and Neale Schools; Lois Ann Gorman; Kermit Thomas, Jr.; Janey Belle Litchfield and Janet Cockrell. They, along with dear friend Jackie Zebley and Caitlin’s mother-in-law Rose Withers doted on Charlotte, checked on her and cared for her lovingly as her health declined. The family also wishes to thank Hospice of Virginia for the support they provided. Dedicated caregivers Michelle Fultchur, Ashley and Tamara did much to provide Charlotte with comfort during her illness.
Charlotte was predeceased by her parents, her husband, her cherished son, Theodore McKinley “Ted” Thomas, Jr., and her dear daughter-in-law Catherine Ann Barrack Thomas.
A funeral service for Charlotte was held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, September 27, 2021, at Oakland U.M.C. Burial followed the service in the Oakland U.M.C. Cemetery. The Reverends Debi Straughter, Jeffrey Withers and Neale Schools officiated. The family received friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at the Welch Funeral Home Marks Chapel.
Pallbearers were Richard Thomas, Sr., David Thomas, Richard Thomas, Jr., David Schneider, Neale Schools, Chris Withers, C.C. Burgess and Kenneth Forrester.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you honor either Charlotte’s lifelong membership in Oakland U.M.C. by making a donation to Oakland U.M.C., P.O. Box 133, Farnham, VA 22460. You may also honor Charlotte’s love of animals by making a donation in her name to the Richmond County Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 1371, Warsaw, VA 22572.