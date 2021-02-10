Charles William “Freddy” Landman, age 79, of Callao, passed away on Sunday, January 31, 2021. He was born on September 25, 1941 to Bill and Virgie Landman. Freddy was a member of Totuskey Baptist Church and also attended Victory Baptist Church.
Freddy was a Systems Engineer at the Naval Service Warfare Center in Dahlgren, retiring after 40 years of service. He was a huge NASCAR fan, loved tinkering on golf carts and enjoyed yard sales and estate sales. Freddy loved his family, cherished his children, and always put them first. Spending time with family was his greatest joy and he will be dearly missed by them.
Freddy is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Frances Eileen Landman; a son, Wayne Landman (Trish); a daughter, Gayle Jones and her husband, Jeff; and a sister Betty Allison.
A graveside service were held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at Totuskey Baptist Church with Rev. Danny Maupin, Rev. David Dunaway, and Rev. Todd Brown, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Callao Volunteer Rescue Squad, P. O. Box 82, Callao, VA 22435.