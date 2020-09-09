Charles William “C. W.” Gibbs, age 89, of Warsaw, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. He was the son of Paul and Ina Gibbs and the widower of Betty Jane Gibbs.
C.W. was a United States Marine, Virginia State Trooper and a State Correctional Leader. After serving in the Marine Corps, he retired from state government. He was a member of Cobham Park Baptist Church and a very active and valued member of his community.
C. W. is survived by his daughters, Beth Gibbs and Jane Gibbs.
A small memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Cobham Park Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Donna Sanders, P. O. Box 1355, Warsaw, VA 22572 or your favorite charity.