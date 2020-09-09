Charles William “C. W.” Gibbs, age 89, of Warsaw, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. He was the son of Paul and Ina Gibbs and the widower of Betty Jane Gibbs.

C.W. was a United States Marine, Virginia State Trooper and a State Correctional Leader. After serving in the Marine Corps, he retired from state government. He was a member of Cobham Park Baptist Church and a very active and valued member of his community.

C. W. is survived by his daughters, Beth Gibbs and Jane Gibbs.

A small memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Cobham Park Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Donna Sanders, P. O. Box 1355, Warsaw, VA 22572 or your favorite charity.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.