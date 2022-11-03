new

Charles Kevin “Chuck” Newsome

Charles Kevin “Chuck” Newsome, 55, of Callao, Virginia exchanged his Earthly life for his Heavenly one on Friday, October 28, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Chuck was the beloved son of Joyce Jean Hudson and Charles Ennis Newsome and the husband of Helen Wallace Newsome. Chuck was also a loving father to his two children, Haley Nicole Newsome and Hunter Austin Newsome. He was a Maintenance Manager for Rainbow Self-Storage, a well-known breeder of Labrador retrievers, and for many years owned his own feed shop, Outlaw Farms.

Chuck was a member of Bethany Baptist Church.

