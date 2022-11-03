Charles Kevin “Chuck” Newsome, 55, of Callao, Virginia exchanged his Earthly life for his Heavenly one on Friday, October 28, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Chuck was the beloved son of Joyce Jean Hudson and Charles Ennis Newsome and the husband of Helen Wallace Newsome. Chuck was also a loving father to his two children, Haley Nicole Newsome and Hunter Austin Newsome. He was a Maintenance Manager for Rainbow Self-Storage, a well-known breeder of Labrador retrievers, and for many years owned his own feed shop, Outlaw Farms.
Chuck was a member of Bethany Baptist Church.
A life-long resident of the Northern Neck, Chuck enjoyed all that the country had to offer. He loved being outdoors and he loved animals, especially dogs. He spent decades raising his exceptional Labrador Retrievers; and many lives are much richer for having one of Chuck’s lovingly raised and well-trained pups as members of their family or part of their duck hunting team. Chuck was an old soul who loved classic country music, westerns, and collecting sports trading cards. When football season rolled around everyone knew what Chuck would be doing on a Sunday - cheering on his beloved Redskins!
Chuck will be deeply missed by his family. Survivors include his parents Joyce and Charles; his wife Helen; his children Haley and Hunter; his sister Crystal Thomas (Ted); his nieces Britney Thomas and Cassie Thomas; his grandmother Mabel Newsome; his stepmother Frances Newsome; his aunts: Olive Jean Thrift, Jean Newsome, Nancy Parr, and Patricia Robinson; his great-aunt Shirley Clark; his close cousins: Daphne, John, Robbie, Diana, and Bruce; many other loving cousins; his friends and other extended family. Chuck was predeceased by his stepfather Benjamin Hudson; his grandparents: Ennis Newsome, Ruby Martin and Joe Thrift, Sr.; and his uncles Johnny Newsome and Joe Thrift, Jr.
A funeral service for Chuck was held at 2 p.m. on Monday, October 31, 2022, at the Welch Funeral Home Marks Chapel with the Reverend Kori Kiss officiating. Friends were received at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Interment followed the service and was be private. Hunter Newsome, John Newsome, Robbie Newsome, Michael Winebarger, Jacob Winebarger, Bruce Clark, and Ted Thomas will be serving as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that a donation be made in Chuck’s loving memory to the Callao Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 82, Callao, VA 22435.