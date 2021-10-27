Charles “Chuck” J. McKerns, of Irvington, Virginia died on October 15, 2021, after an illness. He was 86 years old.
Mr. McKerns, a retired attorney, was born in Shenandoah, Pennsylvania and educated in local schools. He attended Georgetown University, graduating summa cum laude in 1957, and Georgetown Law Center. After serving as a law clerk of Judge Charles F. McLaughlin of the United States District Court and the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, in 1961 he joined the law firm of Dow, Lohnes and Albertson in Washington DC, and became a partner in 1965. In 1991 he retired from active practice with Dow Lohnes and remained Of Counsel to the firm for the next five years. Upon his retirement he joined with his son, Charles J. McKerns, Jr. in founding the firm of McKerns & McKerns in Heathsville, Virginia, remaining with the firm as partner and counsel until 1998.
In Washington his practice involved primarily corporate and administrative law, including merger and acquisitions and corporate financings. With McKerns & McKerns he devoted his time primarily to estate planning and general corporate law.
In 1960 he married the former Helen Patricia Nott of Richmond, Virginia, who survives him. The couple had three children, Charles J. Jr. of Wicomico Church, Virginia, Michael, of Odessa, Texas, and Patricia, of Richmond, Virginia, and a granddaughter, Jessica McKerns, of Richmond, Virginia.
In his retirement, Mr. McKerns was active in the Northumberland County (VA) Lions Club and other local charitable organizations. He enjoyed walking, swimming and reading and was a student of various phases of military history. He was a member of the University Club of Washington, Belle Haven Country Club, (Alexandria, Virginia) and Indian Creek Yacht & Country Club (Kilmarnock, Virginia).
Graveside services was held 1:00 p. m. Thursday, October 21, 2021 at Roseland Cemetery. The family requests that instead of sending flowers, friends and family consider making a donation to a worthy charity in his honor.