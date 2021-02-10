Charles Anthony Brooks, “Tony”, 59, of Westmoreland County, passed away at his home on Monday, February 1, 2021.
Born in Washington D.C., Tony was a self-employed master carpenter across Central and Eastern Virginia who took pride in his work and was an active member of Tabernacle Baptist Church of King George.
He was the son of the late Samuel Brooks and Patricia Brooks (Pearson). Tony was survived by his 4 children Trish Hawkins (David), Caleb Brooks (Trista), David Brooks, and Bonnie Brooks. His loving girlfriend, Frances. 6 Brothers, Butch Brooks, Ricky Jenkins (Betsy), Kenneth Brooks, Mark Brooks (Noel), Bart Brooks (Kyra), and Michael Brooks. 2 sisters, Emily Wilson and Susie Wright (Jimmy). 5 grandchildren, Peyton (14), Emma (10), Ella (11), Quinn (6), Caleb Jr. (1). Along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Tony was preceded in death by sister Alice Locklear.
Tony now rests at Oak Hill Cemetery in Fredericksburg, VA.
Memorial donations may be made to Tabernacle Baptist Church, 10640 Kings Hwy, King George, VA 22485.