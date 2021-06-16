Catherine Norwood (Jenkins) Taylor, age 75, died Wednesday, June 9, 2021 peacefully at home surrounded by family after a long brave battle with Parkinson’s Disease.
Catherine was born October 19, 1945 at Jenkins Point on Nomini Creek in Westmoreland County, Virginia to Chester Arthur and Virginia Allen Jenkins. She met the love of her life, Alfred Watson Taylor in 1965. After three months they married and moved to Tappahannock where they raised their family.
Catherine was an amazing person. She helped anyone in need with whatever resources she had even if it was an inconvenience to her. She was always willing to listen and offer advice. Catherine was spiritually open minded and able to use her gifts to help anyone regardless of their background or beliefs.
Catherine’s passion was found in her store, Corner Bargains, in downtown Warsaw, Virginia. She owned and operated her business for over 23 years leaving regretfully due to her illness. Her final days were spent reminiscing over her customers who she considered friends, and the stories of their lives which she had the honor of them sharing with her. Her last request was that her customers/friends know how special they were to her and how much she adored, admired, and appreciated everyone. She simply wanted to say, “Thank you”.
Catherine was a great business person, receiving many accolades. Knowledge of her store was nationwide which surprised her. She held a high ethical standard in all her business and personal dealings. She was proud to be a self-made female small business owner.
Catherine will truly be missed. She leaves behind her husband of 55 years, Alfred Watson Taylor, Sr.; children Alfred Taylor, Jr., Carson Taylor, Christopher Taylor and his wife Jessica; grandchildren Geoffrey Alexander Taylor and James Christopher London Taylor; former daughter-in-law Kat Wombolt-Pestalitz; and her siblings and numerous extended family members.
The family would like to thank everyone at Riverside Rehabilitation and Kindred Hospice for their loving care and professionalism. A special thanks to Dr. Robert Briggs and Helen Payne for always being there for Catherine.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.