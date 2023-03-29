Sun Rise 6-23-47 Sunset 3-22-23

Carroll “Hootie” Muse Sanford, Jr. from Kinsale, VA went to be with his Lord and Savior on the morning of March 22, 2023. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years Peggy, his daughter Terry Gordon (Reid) and three grandsons Kristopher Sanford (Cheryl), Jarrett Gordon and Brighton Gordon (Taylor); brother F. Bobby Sanford; sister, Marie Self and favorite Aunt Albutus Sanford.

