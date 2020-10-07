Carrington Newsome, 76, of Farnham passed away peacefully Saturday September 26, 2020 at Memorial Regional Hospital, Mechanicsville VA. He is preceded in death by his father Cornelius J Newsome, mother Elinor Newsome, and two sisters Barbara Harper and Peggy Buttler. He leaves behind his loving wife of 58 years, Carolyn Newsome, two children Jeff Newsome and Terry Newsome, ten grandchildren, Bryan Wilmore (Brittani), Erin Newsome (Justin), Scott Newsome (Samantha), Michael Meany (Kattie), Gracey Smith (David), CJ Newsome (Ashley), Kaylee Newsome, Emma Newsome Martinez, Joshua Newsome Martinez, and Skylar Mae Newsome Martinez, and twelve great-grandchildren.
Carrington worked as a mechanic servicing 14 Virginia Counties for the Virginia Department Of Forestry for 40 years and retired in 2008. He held the position of Master and Past Master Mason for the Masonic Masonry Lodge #109 in Heathsville VA. He was a member of Bethany Baptist Church where he served as a devoted Christian usher for 18 years. He loved to fish and spend time with his family. He was a proud and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many. He will be dearly missed.
He will be laid to rest on Thursday October 1, 2020, with a graveside Masonic Rights Service, at Bethany Baptist Church Callao, VA 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to his local Masonic Lodge #109, PO Box 341, Heathsville, VA 22473 C/O Robert Hundley.