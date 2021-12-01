Carolyn Garner Beauchamp, 73, of Nomini Grove passed away with her family by her side on Thursday, November 25, 2021. Carolyn was the wife of Howard Jennings Beauchamp and the daughter of the late George Stanley Garner and the late Dora Dee Hinson Garner. She was a member of Nomini Baptist Church and was retired after 35 years of dedicated service with the Westmoreland County School System.
Family was the absolute center of Carolyn’s universe. She loved them all – especially her grandchildren - immensely and thoroughly enjoyed any reason to spend time with the people she loved the most. She loved warm weather, the farm, her home, and sending notecards, and seeing all of her family gathered around her. Carolyn also loved shopping, all of the “Madea” movies and planning the menus for the family gatherings.
Carolyn is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Howard; her daughters Deborah Rowzee (Steve) and Karen Pitts; her four granddaughters: Jessica Hackett (P.J.), Karson Hunter (Brandon), Madison Rowzee, and Kendall Headley; her three great-grandchildren: Brayden and Julianna Hackett and Laelyn Farmer; her siblings: Kemper Garner, Meade Garner (B-Ann), and Janet Branson (Ben). She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers Frederick and Jack Garner.
A celebration of Carolyn’s life was held at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 28, 2021, at the Welch Funeral Home in Montross with Pastor Wade Wilkins officiating. Her family received friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation in memory of Carolyn to either the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org or to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 351 St. Paul’s Road, Warsaw, VA 22572.