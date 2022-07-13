Carl Fletcher “Fletch” Flemer III peacefully entered the kingdom of heaven on June 30, 2022 with his family at his side. He was born on January 16, 1946 and grew up at Ingleside in Oak Grove, Virginia. He attended Fork Union Military Academy, graduated from Christchurch School, attended William & Mary, and graduated from North Carolina State University with a BS in Horticulture. Fletch joined the U.S. Army in 1969, where he spent three years as a commissioned rotary wing aviator with the 174th Assault Helicopter Company, flying over 1,000 hours of helicopter missions in Vietnam. He was a decorated war hero, was awarded the Silver Star, the Bronze Star, the Army Commendation Medal, and 22 Air Medals, and was a loyal member of the Combat Helicopter Pilots Association and a Life Member of the Vietnam Helicopter Pilots Association.
Fletch went to work at Ingleside Nurseries in 1972 and became president of the company upon his father’s retirement in 1985. He recently retired as president, was proud to turn over nursery operations to his nephew Jordan Flemer, and remained board chair. Fletch was an accomplished nurseryman, and developed Ingleside into one of the largest nurseries on the Eastern Seaboard. He was active in the nursery industry, was president of the Virginia Nurserymen’s Association, the Southern Nurserymen’s Association, the American Association of Nurserymen (the only Virginian to hold all three titles), and the Mid-Atlantic Nursery Trade Show.
Fletch was committed to his church and his community. He was a loyal member of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Oak Grove, where he served as a lay reader, warden, and on numerous committees. Fletch served on the boards of the Virginia Farm Bureau, Peoples Community Bank, Christchurch School, St. Margaret’s School, and the Westmoreland County Wetlands Board. Fletch was also a founder of the Oak Grove Volunteer Fire Department.
Fletch was predeceased by his father, Carl Fletcher Flemer, Jr., and is survived by his mother, Shirley Hallock Flemer, brothers Doug Flemer (Nancy) and Christopher Flemer (April), his sisters Sherri Flemer and Sara Simpson (Kennedy), nieces Sara Wright (Rusty), Carlyn Flemer, and Tierney Jutzi (Joe) , nephews Brad Pugh, Doug Pugh (Brenda), Jordan Flemer (Bekah), Will Simpson (Maggie), and Palmer Simpson (Jessica), great-nephews Ryan Pugh and Owen Simpson, great-nieces Kira Wright, Maia Wright, and Kennedy Jutzi, his former wife Darlene Flemer, his adopted brother John Hopkins (Mary Anne), his companion Joyce Gunderson, and his beloved Jack Russell Terrier Ace.
Fletch lived life to the fullest. He was an accomplished horseman and fox hunter, riding with Commonwealth Fox Hounds, Casanova Hunt, and Caroline Hunt. He loved beach music, shag dancing, and countless hours on the Rappahannock River on his pontoon boat, the “Fun Ship,” where he reveled in serving his signature “Fletcheritas.” And Fletch never sent a text or email without a long string of emojis demonstrating his exuberant enthusiasm for his country and his passions.
There will be a private family memorial service followed by a celebration of life on a date to be announced in the near future. A public visitation was held from 5 pm to 7 pm on Friday, July 8, 2022 at Welch Funeral Home-Montross Chapel.
The family requests donations to St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 601 Colonial Avenue, Colonial Beach, Virginia 22443 or to a cancer research charity of one’s choice.