BT Marshall, 85, of King George, Virginia, passed away on September 23, 2021 in his home, surrounded by family. He was born June 23, 1936 in Charlottesville, VA and lived most of his life in Alexandria, VA. He worked for the District of Columbia as a heavy duty equipment mechanic and supervisor. He served in the Army and was a Korean War Veteran. BT loved a good crab feast, joking with friends, dancing, and working on his antique cars. In his younger days, he was a proud founder of The Accelerators Car Club in Alexandria. He enjoyed being on the water, fishing, crabbing and boating. He was a member of the American Legion, Eagles, VFW, and Moose clubs in Colonial Beach, VA, and enjoyed being a member of the Colonial Beach Cruisers. BT will be missed by all that knew him!
He is predeceased by his beloved wife of 46 years, Carolyn, his mother Clarice Viar and sister, Elva Fones. He is survived by his sons; Erik Marshall, Mark Marshall and wife Amy, two grandchildren, Amanda and Adam, nephew Bob Fones, and dear friend Karna Sparks.
A memorial service will be held at 1pm on Saturday, October 2 at Storke Funeral Home Colonial Beach Chapel. A visitation will be held one hour prior.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.