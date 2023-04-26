verlander

Brody Lee Verlander

Brody Lee Verlander, 15, was called home to heaven on April 11, 2023, after a short but courageous battle with cancer.

Brody, the baby of the family, was born on December 30, 2007, to loving parents George “GC” and Cindy Verlander. He was a 9th grader at Rappahannock High School who loved sports, video games, playing with his friends, riding his four-wheeler, listening to music, and making people laugh with his sayings and facial expressions.

