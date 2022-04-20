Bradley Vernon Foster, Jr., age 87, of Warsaw, passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022. He was born in Keyesville, Virginia on July 22, 1934 to the late Bradley V. Foster, Sr. and the late Lois Hines Foster.
Bradley was a retired Farmer and a lifetime member of Beulah Baptist Church. After active service in the United States Army as a Sharpshooter, Bradley served as a Reservist in the Army National Guard for 25 years. Bradley enjoyed life on the farm and hunting, especially upland bird hunting.
Bradley is survived by a sister, Cordelia F. Titus and a niece, Tara Silver-Malyska (Robert).
A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April, 14, 2022 at Beulah Baptist Church with Pastor Kevin Crowder officiating. Interment followed the service in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials contributions may be made to Beulah Baptist Church, c/o Kelli Minor, 1335 Nomini Grove Road, Warsaw, VA 22572.