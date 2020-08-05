Bradley "Brad" Alexander Dameron

Bradley "Brad" Alexander Dameron, 37, of Heathsville passed away August 3, 2020.

  He is survived by his daughter, Alyson Sisson; father, Cecil Dameron; mother, Debra Robinson; grandmother, Mary Ann Dameron; siblings, Forrest Dameron (Roxsey), Tony Sterrett (Kirbie), Clayton Dameron (Ginny), and Belinda Taylor (Shadd). He was preceded in death by his step-mother, Kelley Dameron and half-brother, Ryland Robinson.

  Brad will be remembered for his free spirit, his love for music and dancing, and his kind nature.

  A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

  In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to a charity of your choice.

Bradley "Brad" Alexander Dameron, 37, of Heathsville passed away August 3, 2020.

  He is survived by his daughter, Alyson Sisson; father, Cecil Dameron; mother, Debra Robinson; grandmother, Mary Ann Dameron; siblings, Forrest Dameron (Roxsey), Tony Sterrett (Kirbie), Clayton Dameron (Ginny), and Belinda Taylor (Shadd). He was preceded in death by his step-mother, Kelley Dameron and half-brother, Ryland Robinson.

  Brad will be remembered for his free spirit, his love for music and dancing, and his kind nature.

  A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

  In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to a charity of your choice.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.