Bradley "Brad" Alexander Dameron, 37, of Heathsville passed away August 3, 2020.
He is survived by his daughter, Alyson Sisson; father, Cecil Dameron; mother, Debra Robinson; grandmother, Mary Ann Dameron; siblings, Forrest Dameron (Roxsey), Tony Sterrett (Kirbie), Clayton Dameron (Ginny), and Belinda Taylor (Shadd). He was preceded in death by his step-mother, Kelley Dameron and half-brother, Ryland Robinson.
Brad will be remembered for his free spirit, his love for music and dancing, and his kind nature.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to a charity of your choice.