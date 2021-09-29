Bonnie Jean Feenerty Dudash of Callao, VA, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her daughters on September 21, 2021. Bonnie lived life on her own terms. Strong-willed and powerful, Bonnie walked where she wanted and allowed no one to sway her. A love of the ocean lead her to the Virginia Beach area where she lived most of her adult life, surrounded by her many friends.
Born January 30, 1961, Bonnie was preceeded in death by her father Albert F Feenerty, and half-brother, Albert L Feenerty.
She is survived by her mother, Margaret A Feenerty, daughters, Jennifer Dudash (James Woods) and Kersten Dudash, granddaughters, Aubrey Dudash and Adeona Woods, half-sister, Janie Gordon Murray, and Brother, Don Feenerty (Angela Houk Feenerty).
In lieu of flowers, financial donations can be made in Bonnie’s name to the Wheeling Health Right, www.wheelinghealthright.com.