Bonnie Fay Page, 78, of Tappahannock, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. She was a retired Civil Service Accounting Technician and worked at Wester Field Naval Airbase in St. Mary’s County, Maryland. She grew up in Prince George’s County, Maryland and moved to Virginia in 2000, and loved living here in Tappahannock. Bonnie was an avid quilter, and she was a member of the Warsaw Guild, the Heathsville Guild, and the Kilmarnock Bee. She also loved to cook.
Bonnie is survived by her husband, Gordon R. Page; her sons, Tracy Page and Marvin Arthur; one daughter, Rachel Page Lotts with husband Joseph Lotts; two brothers, Raymond (Buddy) Pfeil and David Pfeil Sr.; one sister, June Jackson; and one grandson, William Lotts.
A gathering of family and friends will take place on Saturday, May 7, 2022 from 12-2 p.m. at Faulkner Funeral Homes, Marks-Bristow Chapel, Tappahannock. A private burial will be held at Essex Cemetery, Tappahannock.