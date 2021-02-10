Bobby Lee Albrite, 83, of Callao, Virginia departed his Earthly life on the evening of Saturday, February 6, 2021 surrounded by the people he loved best, his family. Bobby was born in Rockingham County, Virginia to the late Minor Alan Albrite and Geneva Dellora Hottinger Albrite. As a young man Bobby served in the U.S. Army Reserves. He was a graduate of Virginia Tech and spent his professional life as a high school agricultural and horticulture teacher, and also held a Masters Degree from The College of William and Mary. He was married to the love of his life, Ruby Mae Clark Albrite.
Bobby enjoyed an abundance of things in life. He was especially drawn to teaching and chose a career that allowed him to impact generations of young people in the Northern Neck. In addition to teaching, he was very involved in the school’s FFA program. When Bobby retired from teaching, he was free to pursue another of his passions – golf. He golfed avidly, worked in the pro-shop at Quinton Oaks Golf Course, participated in golf tournaments and put his many skills to considerable use crafting custom golf clubs. He never lost his passion for plants and his professional expertise served him well into retirement as he grew a wonderful vegetable garden. Bobby also adored his Hokies! He rooted as strongly for his team this past month as he had when he was a young man studying at Tech years ago. He lived an extraordinarily rich and full life and he lovingly passed these riches on to his family. After meeting Ruby on a blind date, they married on July 14, 1963 and started a family that grew to include his beloved children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren – each of them welcomed with delight. Bobby loved being a grandfather and had a special bond with each of them. He will be deeply missed by his family.
Bobby is survived by his wife Ruby, his daughter Lisa Albrite Deitz (Phillip); his son Curtis Alan Albrite (Bonnie), his sisters Nancy Albrite Driver (Paul) and Kay Albrite Moyer (Joseph); his sisters-in-law Patsy Headley and Evelyn Clark; his grandchildren: Leslie Taylor (Tri), Jason Deitz (Kelly), Daniel Deitz and Justin Albrite; his great-grandchildren Peyton Taylor, Emersyn Taylor and Phillip Grayson Deitz and numerous nieces; nephews and close friends. He was predeceased by his parents; his brother Eddy “Bunny” Gray Albrite; his brothers-in-law Robert Headley and Warren Clark.
A private memorial service will be held for Bobby’s family at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 13th, 2021 at Welch Funeral Home Marks Chapel. Prior to the service a public walk-through visitation will be held at the funeral home beginning at 1:00 p.m. and all friends are welcome to attend this visitation. All Covid protocols (i.e. masking, social distancing and temperature checks) will be observed. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you honor Bobby’s commitment to his community by making a donation in his name to the Callao Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 39, Callao, VA 22435.