Bladen Hammock Scott, Jr, 82, of Warsaw, went to be with the Lord on October 29, 2020. Bladen was the son of Bladen Hammock Scott, Sr., and Edith Balderson Scott. He was: an Elder, and an active member of Smyrna Christian Church in Bruington; an accomplished farmer; former President of the Richmond County Farm Bureau; former Chairman of the Richmond County Social Services; member of the Richmond County Democratic Committee; and an advocate for our local Public Schools.
Bladen is survived by his wife Barbara Crowe Scott; a son, David Hammock Scott (Debbie); a daughter, Michelle Scott Yeatman (Robert); four grandchildren: Jarrod Scott (Kathryn), Jonathan Scott, Tucker Yeatman (Haley), and Taylor Yeatman; and one great-grandson, Joshua Scott. He was preceded in death by his sister Geraldine N. Scott and his brother, Malcolm M. Scott.
Graveside service was held at the Smyrna Christian Church Cemetery in Bruington, at 2 p.m. on Monday, November 2, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in Bladen’s honor, to Smyrna Christian Church, 3655 Powcan Road, Bruington, VA 23023, or to St. Jude, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.