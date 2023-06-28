Billy Wayne Newman, Jr., 60, of Colonial Beach, VA passed from this world on June 13, 2023 following health complications and a sudden, short diagnosis of cancer. Billy lived in OK, FL, AL, MD, and KS over the years and recently moved back to Colonial Beach. He is remembered for his big stories, countless jokes, and his love of fishing.

Billy was born on November 15, 1962, the second of five children to Myra (Rawlings) and Bill Newman Sr, loved growing up in Colonial Beach with his mother, grandmother Frances (Jenkins) Rawlings, siblings Vickie, Michael, Debbie, and Kenny, and beloved pets.

To plant a tree in memory of Billy Newman, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.