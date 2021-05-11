Bill Brown has returned home on that long-awaited journey into the kingdom of Heaven. Although he will be deeply missed by his surviving family, he was well prepared for this journey and anticipated his eternal life. Bill Brown spent his life in service to others. The longer you knew him, the more you realized how remarkable of a man he was, how devoted to his family, how loyal to his friends, how faithful to God, and how available he was to literally anyone who needed help.
Bill was always prepared with a sermon, a poem, a blessing or a prayer to share. He joyously embraced doing God’s work and spreading the good word. He used his twinkling eyes, his charm and his endearing smile to pull listeners in and gain their attention. Bill had a “business card” ministry. The card read, “You have a friend in Jesus,” and the other side quoted John 3:16. Everywhere he went he would hand out those cards by first asking, “Would you like to meet my boss?” It gave him great joy to bring a smile or give hope to someone in need of encouragement.
Born in Robertsdale, Pennsylvania to Ruth and Ernest Brown. He grew up in a humble coal mining town with his sister, Delilah, and brother Don. Following school he joined the Air Force and served in Korea. He later became an air traffic controller at National Airport and then retired from the Federal Aviation Administration in 1984. He married Mary Sue Missimer on August 3, 1956, and raised three daughters in Annandale, Virginia. His busy life was a well balanced mix of his family, church, work, and hobbies like wood working, boating, and golfing. Once empty nesters, Dad began building houses and built a beautiful house in Moraticco, Virginia.
His wife Mary Sue passed away in 1991, and he began a new journey in life. Bill had the rare privilege of being retired for over 40 years. He spent the last 30 years with his wife JoAnn Deihl Brown in a bucolic setting on the Potomac River in Montross, Virginia. He was blessed with 5 grandchildren: Sara, Rachel, Weston, Elise, and Elliott, and helped raise his 2 step grandchildren, Malcolm and Amber. He loved and cherished all of the kids.
He was honored to serve on the Board of Directors and President of Woodland Academy School, a private K – 8 school located in Montross, Virginia. In addition to that role he often jumped in to teach when needed and relished his time tutoring the younger children.
Bill spent much of his time reading his daily devotions and studying the bible. As a long time member and Deacon of the Providence United Methodist Church he served the church community in many capacities. He enjoyed cooking for the Men’s Breakfast, putting turkeys and trimmings together so those in need could enjoy a warm holiday dinner, stepping in when needed to offer a message or blessing, and using his deep and melodic voice to sing in the choir.
Bill Brown’s life was truly rooted and grounded in divine love. His life taught us that love is a commitment to seek the good and to work for the good and all of welfare of others.