Beulah “Susie” Frances Brown, 78, of Tappahannock, passed away on Thursday, October 14, 2021. She was a homemaker who enjoyed bingo, crossword puzzles, and daytime soap operas. More than anything, she loved her children, grandchildren and great-granddaughter.
Beulah is survived by her son, Robert “Bobby” Brown of Tappahannock; daughters, Bonnie Brown Payne of Tappahannock and Wendy Brown (Jamie) of Ruther Glen; grandchildren, Matthew, Amanda, Lindsey, Corey, Alexis, McKenna and Gabrielle; great-granddaughter, Laikynn; special great-nephew, David Schneider; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service was held at 2 pm on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Warsaw United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Warsaw United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Teresa Adams, PO Box 291, Warsaw, VA 22572.