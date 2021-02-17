Betty Sydnor Wilson, a native Washingtonian, who retired to Colonial Beach, VA, passed away on Saturday, February 6, in Annapolis, MD. Betty was the beloved wife of 52 years of the late Joseph A. Wilson; devoted mother of John B. (Judie) Wilson and Melanie Wilson (Carl) Heatley; the caring and adored grandmother of Chelsea, Dylan and Sydney Heatley; sister of Edna Edmondson and the late Luke Sydnor. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Betty enjoyed conversations with all she met and loved spreading cheer as a former professional clown. Psalm 56:3 “When I am afraid, I put my trust in You.” A private family memorial service will be held to honor Betty. “Let a smile be your umbrella - send in the clowns.” Condolences may be made online at: KalasFuneralHomes.com.
