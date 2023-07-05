coates

Betty Lee Coates

Betty Lee Coates, age 80, of Newland, passed away surrounded by her family on Thursday, June 29, 2023. She was born on March 3, 1943 to the late Stanley Henry Balderson and Alice Marie Balderson.

Betty was a beloved longtime member at Welcome Grove Baptist Church in Newland. She was a beautician for most of her life and had a true passion for it. For many years, she offered her services to families in the care of Welch Funeral Home. Betty enjoyed helping with fundraisers in her community- especially the Northern Neck Relay for Life fundraiser. Everyone who knew Betty knew she loved baking and made her famous pound cakes for so many people to enjoy. She would go from house to house delivering her delicious homemade goodies.

Service information

Jul 9
Visitation
Sunday, July 9, 2023
1:30PM-2:30PM
Welcome Grove Baptist Church
7368 Newland Road
WARSAW, VA 22572
Jul 9
Service
Sunday, July 9, 2023
2:30PM
Welcome Grove Baptist Church
7368 Newland Road
WARSAW, VA 22572
