Betty Lee Coates, age 80, of Newland, passed away surrounded by her family on Thursday, June 29, 2023. She was born on March 3, 1943 to the late Stanley Henry Balderson and Alice Marie Balderson.
Betty was a beloved longtime member at Welcome Grove Baptist Church in Newland. She was a beautician for most of her life and had a true passion for it. For many years, she offered her services to families in the care of Welch Funeral Home. Betty enjoyed helping with fundraisers in her community- especially the Northern Neck Relay for Life fundraiser. Everyone who knew Betty knew she loved baking and made her famous pound cakes for so many people to enjoy. She would go from house to house delivering her delicious homemade goodies.
The most important thing in Betty’s life was her family. She married the love of her life, Pete Coates, on October 8, 1960 and they have been inseparable until his death in 2019. They created a wonderful life together and shared so many beautiful memories. Pete and Betty are now reunited together forever.
Betty is survived by her daughters, Joyce “JoJo” Coates and Florence “Flo” Jones (Chester) both of Warsaw; her sisters, Eunice Allison (Robert) of Colonial Beach, Arlene Purcell of Callao, and Darlene Jones (Donnie) of Warsaw; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Columbus Burnell “Pete” Coates; her beloved cat, Tuffy; her parents; her brothers, William Balderson, Jack Balderson, and Wayne Balderson, and her sister, Mary Ellen Marks.
The family would like to thank Betty’s longtime caregivers, Caren Awad, Jane Pedraza, and Marianne Jackson, along with Riverside Hospice for the excellent care given to Betty.
Betty was such a strong fighter and fought until the very end. Heaven has truly gained a beautiful angel.
A funeral service will be held for Betty at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at Welcome Grove Baptist Church with Reverend Willard Bowen officiating. Interment will take place after the service in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Harry Spencer Bullis IV passed away on June 11, 2023. He was born on September 27, 1957, at Fort Belvoir, Virgina to Patricia (Ann) and Harry III (Sonny) Bullis. The first-born son of a military service member, Harry grew up on various Air Force bases across the United States and in Okinawa before moving back to Virginia upon his father’s retirement.
Billy Wayne Newman, Jr., 60, of Colonial Beach, VA passed from this world on June 13, 2023 following health complications and a sudden, short diagnosis of cancer. Billy lived in OK, FL, AL, MD, and KS over the years and recently moved back to Colonial Beach. He is remembered for his big stories, countless jokes, and his love of fishing.
Beverly Jean Witt was born in Washington D.C. on December 21, 1939. She is preceded in death by her parents Roy B. Witt and Dorothy P. Witt, her sister Carolyn D. Witt, and her husband of 64 years Lawrence Harlan Davis. Jean enjoyed a full life of blessings, joy, and peace. Following a happy childhood in Washington DC, she married Harlan and spent the next 64 years in loving support and commitment to family. They were the proud parents of Lawrence H. Davis, Jr, Cristina D. Hamman, and Leigh D. Purcell. They had a loving relationship with all their grandchildren, Lawrence H. Davis, III, Christopher D. Davis, Elizabeth L. Davis, Elise C. Davis, R. Palmer Purcell, Emma D. Purcell, Mia S. Purcell, Ana H. Swann, and Lysa H. Walters. Later in life they were delighted with the addition of great grandchildren Charlotte J. Davis, Lawrence H. Davis IV, Perry L. Davis, Ava G. Hamman, and the news of another on the way!
Alice Faith Winebarger (née Williams) of Colonial Beach, VA, 67, passed away peacefully at home on May 20, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. She fought a courageous battle with cancer but maintained a lofty and positive spirit through the process. As always, she was (and still is) an inspiration to all that truly knew her.
Gertrude “Trudy” Parr Miller went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 9, 2023. She was born in Richmond County, Virginia, on October 11, 1939, to the late Lillian Courtney Parr and the late John Albert Parr.
William Robert King, age 65, of Haynesville, Virginia, passed away at his home on June 10, 2023 from terminal cancer. He was born on January 24, 1958 to Robert Elbert King and stepmother Linda Fones King.
John Morris Sydnor, Sr. passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, May 15, 2023. He was born on May 6, 1936, in Hague, Virginia to Otho Lunsford and Elizabeth Morris Sydnor. One of twelve children, he grew up on the family farm where he gained a wealth of skills and learned the importance of hard work. He graduated from Cople High School in 1954 and from the Apprentice School of Newport News Shipbuilding and Dry Dock Company in 1958. During his years in Hampton, VA he and Joyce, while raising a family, were active in their community, volunteering through the Jaycees and other organizations. After 20 years, they moved their family back to the Northern Neck where he, with his son Greg, owned and operated Sydnor, Inc. General Contracting until his retirement.
Jack D. Eades (93) of Walkerton, VA went home to be with the Lord on May 19, 2023. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Elaine, his sister, Nancy Holcomb, his daughter, Beverly Horner (Dean), his sons, Kenny Eades (Sue) and Kevin Eades, four beloved grandchildren, Jennie Kover (Dave), Gary Mothershead (Jenny), Ryan Eades (Beth) and Lauren Thrift (Michael); and seven great-grandchildren.
Thelma Jean Lee, 77, of Colonial Beach passed away peacefully on May 3, 2023 surrounded by her loved ones. Born on September 1, 1945, she was the daughter of William and Virginia Ethel (Townsend) Dodd.
Douglas Allen Griffin, 60, of Montross, VA, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, April 10, 2023 after a hard-fought battle with cancer. He was born on May 19, 1962 at NAS Jacksonville, FL to James Van Griffin and Mattie Lee Griffin.
Helen Louise Anthony Hinson, age 102, died peacefully at her home in Kinsale, VA surrounded by family on April 8th, 2023. After several months of research, the family believes that Helen was the oldest living resident of Westmoreland County at the time of her death. Helen was born on July 22, 1920, in Hague, VA to parents Gertrude Purcell Anthony and Frank Brown Anthony. She graduated from Cople High School in 1938, the same year she lost her father in a tragic accident. The young woman Helen was becoming, she had to jump in and help her mother, who worked as a midwife for Dr. Griffith, by raising five younger siblings. Helen ended up surviving them all whose names were Mary, Frank, Lucy, Thelma and Eleanor.
Shirley Carlson Hundley, also known lovingly as “Nana” and “Shortie”, passed away on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. She was born on July 19, 1952, in Kinsale, Virginia to the late Emory Leverence Carlson, Sr. and Delia Griffith Carlson. Shirley retired from her position as secretary for District 15 of the Department of Juvenile Justice after 40 years.
Brenda Gray Sanders, 73, of North Chesterfield, Virginia passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home surrounded by her loving family. Brenda was the daughter of the late William Irving Gray and the late Marjorie Grace Lamb Gray. She was retired from a long career as a Medical Billing Supervisor for Medical Reimbursement Associates and she was a member of Cobham Park Baptist Church in Warsaw, Virginia. Brenda loved animals and the beach (especially her annual getaway with the girls in South Nags Head), but above all she loved her grandchildren. Her children consider themselves so lucky to have had her as their Mom. She was a kind, wonderful soul and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Sherwood Winford Donovan, Sr., 76, of Farnham, Virginia passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his beloved family on Friday, April 14, 2023. Sherwood was born in Oldhams, Virginia to the late Harry Vernon Donovan, Sr. and the late Rose Mae Bennett Donovan. He was the loving husband for 54 years of Becky Lou Hall Donovan. Sherwood retired from the Virginia Department of Transportation as a member of the pavement marking crew. He was a member of Totuskey Baptist Church, a proud United States Army veteran and a member of Bowman Masonic Lodge 332.
Doris Jamison Croxton, age 96, of Warsaw, passed away on Thursday, April 6, 2023. She was born in Covington, Virginia, on September 18, 1926, to Warner and Virginia Jamison. She was a member of Totuskey Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School. Doris was a self-employed Beautician and she retired from Potomac Supply Corporation in Computer Operations. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by them. Everybody in the family affectionately called Doris “Ganny.”
Maurice Warren Boyd, affectionately known as “Dish,” was born January 7, 1949 in Nuttsville, VA to the late Kenneth Boyd, Sr. and Margaret Edwards Boyd. He was the oldest of four children. He died in a tragic auto accident on Saturday, April 8, 2023.
Paul J. “PJ” Lewis, 86, of Colonial Beach, VA passed away peacefully on April 5, 2023. Born on August 28, 1936, in Washington, PA to the late Helen and John Lewis, he was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served statewide and abroad. Upon leaving the military he moved to Arlington, VA and joined the ranks of the Motorcycle Unit Special Operations Section of the Arlington County Police Department. Paul was a member of the Most Worshipful Grand Lodge of Ancient Free and Accepted Masons of the Commonwealth of Virginia, Kemper-Macon Ware, Lodge No. 0064 and was most proud of his 60-year membership in the Masonic Fraternity.
Doris Mescal Conner Courtney was born June 10, 1929, and died Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Gloucester due to complications of Parkinson’s disease. She was the fifth of ten children born to her parents, William and Doris Conner of Gloucester Point.
John “Johnny” William Hawkes, III, of Bruington, VA, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 30, 2023. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, DeLinda, who he met and married in 1963 while they served their Country in the U.S. Air Force; two sons, John W. Hawkes, IV and Chuck Erwin; one grandson Michael; a sister, Joanne Green (Linwood); sister-in-laws, LeOnna M. Evans and Paula Hawkes; brother-in laws, Gary Maroney (Janice) and John McCauley; many nieces, nephews, and friends that dearly loved him.
Kendric Keith Dobson passed too soon on March 15, 2023. Born on October 22, 1951, in Richmond, Virginia. Keith lived on the water in Reedville, Virginia, and was predeceased by his mother Alma and father Kendric. He is survived by his sisters Pamela Hemp and Joyce Parker, daughter Jennifer Dobson, son-in-law Theo Hall and grandson Avery Keith Hall. A Celebration of Life will be held for Keith in Reedville in mid to late spring, the time of year that he loved the most.
Gayle Lewis Riley, age 74, of Warsaw passed away on March 28, 2023 with her son Donnie and partner William by her side. Gayle was born in Lottsburg, Virginia to the late Russell Hildred Lewis and the late Marie Willy Hinson Lewis. She was the loving mother of Donald J. Riley, II and the devoted partner of William King. Gayle was a member of Coan Baptist Church and was retired from her position as secretary at the Chamber of Commerce.
Carter, Margaret Barrett, born March 9, 1932, a native and life-long resident of Westmoreland County, VA passed away on Monday, March 27, 2023 at the hospital in Tappahannock, VA from natural causes. Margaret was preceded in death by her daughter Gloria and her great-grandson Preston. She is survived by her children: David Carter, Elizabeth Carter, Brenda Carter Blessings, Donald Carter and Edward Carter, along with their spouses Wendy Carter, Michael Love and grandchildren: Lisa, Samantha, Courtney, D.J., Heather, Katie, Robert, their spouses and four great-grandchildren: Lorelei, Avery, Emery and Josiah. Margaret was very much a woman of the land, was a farmer’s daughter and a farmer’s wife for most of her life. She was an active gardener, loved being outdoors and working outside and was most happy when she was with her large family and will be greatly missed by them. Funeral service was held 11 a.m. on Friday, March 31, 2023 at the Beulah Baptist Church, Warsaw, VA. The fami…
Douglas Franklin Kyzer, 76, of Hague, passed away on Monday, March 13, 2023. He was a retired Project/Marketing Manager and a US Air Force Veteran. Doug was heavily involved in his community, participating in many local clubs and severed on many boards. Some of his favorite things to do included drawing, reading, NASCAR, boating, and being outdoors. Doug was a musician and played songs from many different genres. He was an accomplished songwriter and had an impressive guitar collection. Doug was known for having a great sense of humor, having a sweet-tooth, eating midnight snacks, and being the life of the party. More than anything else, he was a family man and loved everything about his family.
Willard “Tyrone” Maith, son of the late Willard and Ruth Maith of Warsaw/Callao, Virginia, was born on March 23, 1952 at Georgetown University Hospital in Washington D.C. Tyrone transitioned to be with the Lord on March 9, 2023, early in the dawn of the day. The Peace that the Lord gave him during this time was Divine and accepted for his place in God’s Kingdom