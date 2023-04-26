burroughs

Betty Anne Burroughs

Betty Anne Burroughs, nee Cline, 96 of Heathsville, Virginia, passed away on April 10, 2023 after a long illness.

Betty was born on June 30, 1926 to Sallie Ann Deputy and James Neff Cline, in Washington, DC. Her parents were from the Shenandoah Valley and she spent summers in Waynesboro with her aunts and uncles. It was her home away from home and remained so her entire life.

To send flowers to the family of Betty Burroughs, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.