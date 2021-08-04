Bettie Marotti Barker

Bettie Marotti Barker, 93, of Leedstown, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 31, 2021. Bettie was a sweet lady who loved the Washington Nationals, the Redskins, and gardening. A wonderful mom who loved her family, she enjoyed cooking and loved preparing amazing meals. 

Bettie is survived by her sons, Alan Barker (Cherrie), of Montross, and David Barker of Missouri; her daughter Lisa B. Meyers; four grandchildren: Emily, Samantha, Cory, and Travis; two step-grandchildren, Sadler and Troi; and her beloved grand-dog, Puppy.

 A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, August 5, 2021, at Ephesus Christian Church in Foneswood. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 pm. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Ephesus Christian Church Cemetery Fund, PO Box 2, Foneswood, VA 22572.

Service information

Aug 5
Visitation
Thursday, August 5, 2021
1:00PM-2:00PM
Ephesus Christian Church
364 Horners Mill Road
MONTROSS, VA 22520
Aug 5
Service
Thursday, August 5, 2021
2:00PM
Ephesus Christian Church
364 Horners Mill Road
MONTROSS, VA 22520
