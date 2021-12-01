Bernard Temple “Buddy” Kues, 82, of Rainswood, Va. left this world to be with his Heavenly Father on Saturday, November 20, 2021 after a short illness.
He was predeceased in death by his parents, Charles F. and Ida E. Schools Kues and a brother Charles E. Kues Sr.
His sister Virginia Kues “Biddi” Nixon of Delaware, passed away Monday, November 22, 2021 joining her 2 brothers and parents in Heaven.
Buddy is survived by his loving and devoted wife Charlotte Anne Mitchell Kues, 5 children, Dennis Howard (Lillian) of Heathsville, Va., Anne Temple Kues Lopez-Buitrago (Alexis) of Silver Spring, MD., Robert Michael (Debbie) of Heathsville, Va., Christopher Neal (Brandy) of Newland, Va., and Dawn Virginia Kues of Burgess, Va. . 8 grandchildren, Kendall Lopez-Buitrago (Mika) of Rockville, MD., Zach Kues (Amanda) of Heathsville, Va., Garrett Lopez-Burtrigo of Baltimore, MD., Rebecca Kues of Williamsburg, Va., Ryan Douglas of Rainswood, Va., Karter and Owen Kues of Newland, Va., and Ryleigh Douglas of Rainswood, Va. 3 great-grandchildren, Payton and Skylar Lopez-Buitrago of Rockville, MD., and Lily Faith Kues of Heathsville, Va,. Nephews Charles Edward “Eddie” Kues Jr. (Terry), and Jessie “Gregg” Kues (Kim) both of North Carolina and Roger Nixon (Carolyn) of Chester, Va. with many great-nieces and nephews.
Buddy was born July 9, 1939 in Irvington, Va. Graduating from Kilmarnock High School, Buddy went on to work at the Shipyard in Newport News to later being a Deputy for Hampton Police Department as well as Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department; to being a lifelong self-employed builder and contractor. Buddy loved working on homes. He built many homes during his career as a builder/contractor, his current home in Rainswood, Va. as well as the home in Sherwood Forrest in Reedville, Va. to name a few. He is believed to be sitting in Heaven now drinking coffee and drawing up plans to build something beautiful with his friends Ron Herring, David Stevens, Robert Henry Thrift and Bill Reinholtz whom he cherished dearly.
A Celebration of Life is planned for a later date.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Buddy’s memory to The Boy Scouts in Honor of his dedication and passion to scouting. Troup 333 P.O. Box 1491 Warsaw, Va. 22572 (to help send boys to camp), St Jude Hospital (go to www.stjude.org/donate), or to Hospice of Virginia 1328 Tappahannock Blvd. Tappahannock, Va. 22560. We would not have been able to get through this without them! Thank You!