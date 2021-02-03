Annie Beatrice Courtney Headley, 96, passed away Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at her home in Lottsburg, VA. She was born on May 14, 1924 in Lyells, Virginia to the late Randolph Welford Courtney and Ida Smith Courtney, and was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Everett (Tate) Headley, and her son George Preston Headley.
She is survived by her children: Lucy Crossley Jordan, Jerry Lee Headley (Debra), JoAnn Headley Perkins (Mark) and Mary Virginia Headley Saunders (Ronnie). She is survived by her grandchildren: Lois Jordan, June Jordan, Preston Headley, Jr., Douglas Headley, Jennifer Adkins, Jay Headley, Joey Headley, Jaime Headley, Ashley Butler, Erin Loos and Channing Saunders; and also by many great-grandchildren.
She was a member of Coan Baptist Church where her funeral was held on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Burial followed at Coan Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the Northumberland County Sheriff’s Department for the companionship provided through the Safe and Secure program and to thank the kind and compassionate Health Aides who cared for her in her final months. If anyone would like to make a memorial contribution in Annie’s name please do so to the Callao Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 82, Callao, VA 22435.