Anne Turner Overton Haile died peacefully at home in Portland, Oregon on December 7, 2021. She was born April 24, 1945 to Dabney Overton Sr. and Henrietta Mallory Overton and grew up in Warsaw, VA. She was graduated from St. Margaret’s School in 1963 where she was awarded the Bishop’s Prize all four years. She received a BA in Philosophy with honors from Sweet Briar College in 1966, where she was also a member of Phi Beta Kappa. She is survived by her son, Benjamin Wright Haile of Portland, Oregon and grandchildren, Emma Corwin Crippen-Menefree and Theo Hazel Ennis Haile, her nieces, Hannah Overton Tiffany and Dabney Hutchinson Dickerson, and a nephew, John D. Hutchinson. She was predeceased by her parents, her brother, Dabney Overton Jr., a sister, Henrietta Overton Hutchinson, and a nephew, Dabney Overton III. Annie lived most of her life in Charlottesville, VA where she worked as a proofreader for the University of Virginia Press, as a teacher in the Albemarle-Charlottesville Jail and as a social worker for developmentally disabled adults. She moved to Portland in 2018 to be closer to her son and his family. A memorial service was held at Mt. Scott Funeral Home in Oregon on December 12, 2021. There will be an outside memorial service in her honor on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 2pm at her niece’s home, 30 Sturman Lane, Warsaw, VA. Gifts may be made in her memory to Amnesty International, https://www.amnesty.org/en/donate or Animal Aid of Portland, https://www.animalaidpdx.org.
