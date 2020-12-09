Ann Rose Glatzel Walters, 93, of Colonial Beach, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020 at Heritage Hall of King George. She was born Friday, September 30, 1927 in Chaska, Minnesota to the late Edward and Anastasia Glatzel. Ann was an active member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church where she served on their Alter Rosary Society for many years.
She was preceded in death by her husband; George Melvin Walters, two brothers; Linus Glatzel and Jim Glatzel, her sister; Margaret (Mercel) Bongard, and a nephew, John Bongard.
She is survived by a brother; Tom (Marilyn) Glatzel, a niece, Susan Benson, and two nephews, Ron and Jim (Cathy) Bongard.
A funeral mass will be held at 9:00 AM Friday, December 11, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Colonial Beach, with burial to follow at Historyland Memorial Park Cemetery in King George.
