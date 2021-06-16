Ann Louise “Annie” Wigginton Kirkley died suddenly on May 14, 2021, in Heathsville, Virginia. Annie was born in Alexandria, Virginia, on July 11, 1967. She graduated from West Springfield High School, then attended Radford University, and later the University of Maryland where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree majoring in Radio, Television, and Film. While in college she had a small role in a film made in Richmond, Virginia, called “The Murder of Mary Phagan,” starring Jack Lemon. She went on to become an Assistant Film Editor and worked on numerous films including two Muppet movies. She spent five years working at MGM Studios in Hollywood before moving back to Virginia in 2008. She enjoyed everything about movies and was a real aficionado.
While growing up, Annie spent many summers as a camper and eventually became a counselor at Caroline Furnace Lutheran Camp. Annie had a natural affinity for animals and for a time worked at the Northumberland Animal Shelter. She was the official dog walker and cat sitter in her neighborhood.
Annie is survived by her parents, Carl and Herta Wigginton of Heathsville and her brother Thomas and his family. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 576, Callao, Virginia, 22435, or Caroline Furnace Lutheran Camp and Retreat Center, 2239 Camp Roosevelt Road, Fort Valley, Virginia, 22652.
A service to remember Annie will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Callao, Virginia, with a reception to follow.