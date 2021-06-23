Ann Jenkins Sutphin, 89 of Warrenton, VA passed away on June 20, 2021 at her home.
She was born on May 8, 1932 in Westmoreland County, VA a daughter of the late Webster Rollins Jenkins and Mildred Smallwood Jenkins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J. Edwin Sutphin.
Mrs. Sutphin retired from the Communication Workers of America in Washington, DC. At their retirement, she and her husband moved to Warrenton where they were active volunteers with the Fauquier Senior Day Care Center and members of Warrenton United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her dear friend and caregiver, Virginia Hodgson and her family, Francis Hodgson, Tammy Hall, Faith Wampler and Brock Hodgson and a cousin, Wayne Smallwood.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 24 at 1:00 PM at the Warrenton Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Warrenton Vol. Fire and Rescue Company, 167 W. Shirley Avenue, Warrenton, VA 20186.
