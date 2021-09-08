Much loved wife and mother, Ann Berry, 89, passed away on August 25, 2021. She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Bruce; their daughter Karen and her husband, Chip; grandchildren Cory and Amy and 5 great grandchildren; and her sister, Glenda. Their only son, Bruce, died in 2016.
She was born in Appalachia, VA but her family moved to Texas. There she met Bruce, who eventually worked for A.I.D. which led to living in several different South American countries. They settled in Silver Spring, MD when they returned to the States but found their way to Montross, VA after retirement.
Full of common sense, yet exceptionally creative, she was curious about everyone and inquisitive about everything. She loved gardening and enjoyed being a part of many different clubs.
She was strong in her faith and strong in her love for her family and loved being part of the community.
A funeral service was held on September 2, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Nomini Baptist Church, Montross, VA where Pastor Steve Taylor officiated. Interment followed in the church cemetery.
The family received friends one hour prior to the service.